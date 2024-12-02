Old Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Demolition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A construction crew working under guidance of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tears down the old Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, May 9, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. WHASC was a towering south side icon that anchored Lackland Air Force Base for more than a half century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)