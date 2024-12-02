A construction crew working under guidance of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tears down the old Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, May 9, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. WHASC was a towering south side icon that anchored Lackland Air Force Base for more than a half century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8786006
|VIRIN:
|240509-F-KV581-1001
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Demolition, by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.