Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Old Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Demolition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Old Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Demolition

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A construction crew working under guidance of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tears down the old Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, May 9, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. WHASC was a towering south side icon that anchored Lackland Air Force Base for more than a half century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8786006
    VIRIN: 240509-F-KV581-1001
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Demolition, by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download