Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defender named AFMC SFS Operations Airman of the Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defender named AFMC SFS Operations Airman of the Year

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group

    Col. Jorge Jimenez, left, 66th Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Vollmer, 66th Air Base Group command chief, recognize Senior Airman Jacob Begin, 66th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, during an ABG Commander's Call at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 4. Begin was recently named the Air Force Materiel Command Security Forces Operations Airman of the Year, presented to an enlisted Security Forces member for outstanding performance, leadership, and contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 10:09
    Photo ID: 8782957
    VIRIN: 241204-F-JW594-2042
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 902.17 KB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender named AFMC SFS Operations Airman of the Year, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    66th Security Forces Squadron
    Hanscom AFB
    66SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download