Defender named AFMC SFS Operations Airman of the Year

Col. Jorge Jimenez, left, 66th Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Vollmer, 66th Air Base Group command chief, recognize Senior Airman Jacob Begin, 66th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, during an ABG Commander's Call at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 4. Begin was recently named the Air Force Materiel Command Security Forces Operations Airman of the Year, presented to an enlisted Security Forces member for outstanding performance, leadership, and contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)