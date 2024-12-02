Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB Road Safety

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBAB Road Safety

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    This photo illustration is made to increase awareness of geese on the road at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2024. The illustration is made of a background photo taken of a goose on JBAB and text made in Adobe Photoshop. The text refers to cars honking at geese in the road just like how a goose makes a honking sound. The illustration is accompanied with the following text on social media, “ROAD SAFETY | Friendly reminder to slow down as our waterfowl members of the community tend to drift into the road! Geese often cross the roads unexpectedly, especially near water and grassy areas. Please be patient, slow down, and stay alert as they cross. Thank you for helping keep everyone safe!” (U.S. Air Force photo illustration and background photo by Hayden Hallman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 07:42
    Photo ID: 8782767
    VIRIN: 241017-F-NY675-1001
    Resolution: 5121x3407
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB Road Safety, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download