JBAB Road Safety

This photo illustration is made to increase awareness of geese on the road at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2024. The illustration is made of a background photo taken of a goose on JBAB and text made in Adobe Photoshop. The text refers to cars honking at geese in the road just like how a goose makes a honking sound. The illustration is accompanied with the following text on social media, “ROAD SAFETY | Friendly reminder to slow down as our waterfowl members of the community tend to drift into the road! Geese often cross the roads unexpectedly, especially near water and grassy areas. Please be patient, slow down, and stay alert as they cross. Thank you for helping keep everyone safe!” (U.S. Air Force photo illustration and background photo by Hayden Hallman)