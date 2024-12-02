Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Massachusetts ANG NCO brings experience, increases safety across East Africa

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Massachusetts ANG NCO brings experience, increases safety across East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Stockwell, 449th Air Expeditionary Group occupational safety manager under Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa, poses for a portrait on Oct. 30, 2024, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Stockwell is deployed from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard, where he serves as the occupational safety superintendent. He brings decades of experience and knowledge to the fold, as he ensures the safety of deployed Airmen and mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8782548
    VIRIN: 241030-F-XF897-1001
    Resolution: 4792x3423
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massachusetts ANG NCO brings experience, increases safety across East Africa, by MSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    NGB
    ANG
    CJTF-HOA
    AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download