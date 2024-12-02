Massachusetts ANG NCO brings experience, increases safety across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Stockwell, 449th Air Expeditionary Group occupational safety manager under Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa, poses for a portrait on Oct. 30, 2024, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Stockwell is deployed from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard, where he serves as the occupational safety superintendent. He brings decades of experience and knowledge to the fold, as he ensures the safety of deployed Airmen and mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White)