Marine Corps Information Command Fire Support Rehearsal Exercise

Personnel assigned to Marine Corps Information Command, Marine Forces Space Command, and United States Space Command pose for a group photo during the Fire Support Rehearsal Exercise (FSRE) at Colorado Springs, Colorado on Nov. 22, 2024. The FSRE served as a critical testbed for space officers and fires practitioners from around the U.S. Armed Forces to integrate space effects with ground schemes of maneuver. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8781956
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-TP834-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x999
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
