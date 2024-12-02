Marine Corps Information Command Fire Support Rehearsal Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel assigned to Marine Corps Information Command, Marine Forces Space Command, and United States Space Command pose for a group photo during the Fire Support Rehearsal Exercise (FSRE) at Colorado Springs, Colorado on Nov. 22, 2024. The FSRE served as a critical testbed for space officers and fires practitioners from around the U.S. Armed Forces to integrate space effects with ground schemes of maneuver. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)