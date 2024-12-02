UVM cadets conduct squad training lanes at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, VT, October 4, 2023.
UVM cadets use squad lane training to prepare for cadet summer training during the summer every year. Training throughout the year ensures success for each cadet from the University of Vermont.
