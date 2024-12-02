Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Maj. Mikel Arcovitch 

    University of Vermont Reserve Officer Training Corps

    UVM cadets conduct squad training lanes at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, VT, October 4, 2023.

    UVM cadets use squad lane training to prepare for cadet summer training during the summer every year. Training throughout the year ensures success for each cadet from the University of Vermont.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8781949
    VIRIN: 231004-A-FN054-3041
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UVM Cadets Conduct squad training, by MAJ Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UVM
    University of Vermont ROTC
    University of Vermont
    UVM ROTC

