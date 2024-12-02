Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier for Life finds justice at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    11.22.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Staff Sgt. Nelson Ramos, a member of the Puerto Rico National Guard, received his certificate of retirement on Nov. 22 at the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Human Resources. Ramos, a Toa Alta, Puerto Rico native, retired in 2004 after 28 years of service in the Puerto Rico National Guard; however, since he never submitted his retirement packet, he was not collecting his military pension.

    This work, Soldier for Life finds justice at Fort Buchanan, by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

