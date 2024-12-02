Staff Sgt. Nelson Ramos, a member of the Puerto Rico National Guard, received his certificate of retirement on Nov. 22 at the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Human Resources. Ramos, a Toa Alta, Puerto Rico native, retired in 2004 after 28 years of service in the Puerto Rico National Guard; however, since he never submitted his retirement packet, he was not collecting his military pension.
Soldier for Life finds justice at Fort Buchanan
