Soldier for Life finds justice at Fort Buchanan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Nelson Ramos, a member of the Puerto Rico National Guard, received his certificate of retirement on Nov. 22 at the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Human Resources. Ramos, a Toa Alta, Puerto Rico native, retired in 2004 after 28 years of service in the Puerto Rico National Guard; however, since he never submitted his retirement packet, he was not collecting his military pension.