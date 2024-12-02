Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reminder: TRICARE Regions Are Changing Jan. 1, 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reminder: TRICARE Regions Are Changing Jan. 1, 2025

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    There are some small areas ("carveouts") within Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin that will be exceptions to the region changes. They’re “carved out” from the rest of their state because they border another state with a nearby military hospital or clinic and are part of its Prime Service Area, where you may be eligible to get services.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8780019
    VIRIN: 241203-O-D0202-1001
    Resolution: 1501x1001
    Size: 84.91 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reminder: TRICARE Regions Are Changing Jan. 1, 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reminder: TRICARE Regions Are Changing Jan. 1, 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Indiana
    Arkansas
    Open Season
    T-5
    Carve Outs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download