There are some small areas ("carveouts") within Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin that will be exceptions to the region changes. They’re “carved out” from the rest of their state because they border another state with a nearby military hospital or clinic and are part of its Prime Service Area, where you may be eligible to get services.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 14:08
|Photo ID:
|8780019
|VIRIN:
|241203-O-D0202-1001
|Resolution:
|1501x1001
|Size:
|84.91 KB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reminder: TRICARE Regions Are Changing Jan. 1, 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reminder: TRICARE Regions Are Changing Jan. 1, 2025
No keywords found.