Virginia Cooperative Extension Graduates 20 Master Financial Educator Volunteers

Julius Evans is presented his graduation certificate by Karen Munden, Senior Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent. From left to right: Sonja Mitchell FCS Agent VCE Newport News, Bertrille Lomax FCS Agent VCE Portsmouth, Karen Munden, Senior FCCS Agent VCE Virginia Beach and certificate recipient and newly minted Master Financial Educator Julius Evans, Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command Public Affairs Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA. Photo courtesy of Christie Culliton, VCE.
|11.15.2024
|12.03.2024 10:45
|8779687
|241115-N-VL857-1115
|4000x3000
|4.3 MB
|NEWPORT NEWS-HAMPTON-WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
