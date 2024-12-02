Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Migration Response Exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mass Migration Response Exercise

    BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Murray-Jones, sergeant of the guard for Charlie company, at Operation Lone Star, gets a brief from Sgt. Mike Garza, a state highway patrol trooper, during a mass migration response exercise in Brownsville, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024. During OLS, members of the Texas Military Department and members of the Department of Public Safety work together to deter, prevent and interdict illegal activity along the Texas border. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8779681
    VIRIN: 241127-Z-GK303-1008
    Resolution: 6192x3755
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Migration Response Exercise, by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    TXARNG
    OLS
    DPS
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download