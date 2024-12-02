Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Murray-Jones, sergeant of the guard for Charlie company, at Operation Lone Star, gets a brief from Sgt. Mike Garza, a state highway patrol trooper, during a mass migration response exercise in Brownsville, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024. During OLS, members of the Texas Military Department and members of the Department of Public Safety work together to deter, prevent and interdict illegal activity along the Texas border. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)