Dual Pursuits video shoot with LTC Ali Palmer

Lt. Col. Ali Palmer, an engineer officer with the U.S. Army Reserve's 1-100th Engineer Battalion, conducts an interview for a "Dual Pusuits" video production. This ongoing video series showcases Army Reserve Soldiers' backgrounds and paths to service as a retention and recruitment mechanism.
06.25.2024
12.03.2024
|8779618
|240625-A-GJ885-1001
|6394x4263
|12.39 MB
|Location:
CUMMING, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
