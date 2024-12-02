Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dual Pursuits video shoot with LTC Ali Palmer

    CUMMING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Lt. Col. Ali Palmer, an engineer officer with the U.S. Army Reserve's 1-100th Engineer Battalion, conducts an interview for a "Dual Pusuits" video production. This ongoing video series showcases Army Reserve Soldiers' backgrounds and paths to service as a retention and recruitment mechanism.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8779618
    VIRIN: 240625-A-GJ885-1001
    Resolution: 6394x4263
    Size: 12.39 MB
    Location: CUMMING, GEORGIA, US
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    Dual Pursuits
    1-100th Engineer Battalion

