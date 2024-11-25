Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen Roger Deon, Commander of the Army Reserve Aviation Command, Maj. Jamie Beaver, aircrew member with the Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, and an Air Force Reserve Command Pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Wing, sit in attendance at a pre-screening of an upcoming episode for Newsweek’s Unconventional at One World Trade Center in New York City on December 2, 2024. Set in the extreme conditions of Mount Rainier, the 14-minute video highlights a collaborative mission between AFRC Pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron and an ARAC aircrew from Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, as they demonstrate their expertise in executing high-altitude, life-saving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)

