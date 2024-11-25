SETAF-AF hosts the 2025 Turkey Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Damian Vollmer, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion command sergeant major, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), gets ready to throw the ball in a game of flag football during the annual “Turkey Bowl” at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Nov 26, 2024. SETAF-AF held the “Turkey Bowl” tournament to build esprit de corps and to celebrate the start of the holiday weekend. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)