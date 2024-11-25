Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF hosts the 2025 Turkey Bowl [Image 1 of 2]

    SETAF-AF hosts the 2025 Turkey Bowl

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    11.26.2024

    Photo by SETAF Africa 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Damian Vollmer, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion command sergeant major, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), gets ready to throw the ball in a game of flag football during the annual “Turkey Bowl” at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Nov 26, 2024. SETAF-AF held the “Turkey Bowl” tournament to build esprit de corps and to celebrate the start of the holiday weekend. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)

    Football
    Thanksgiving
    Esprit De Corps
    StrongerTogether
    TurkeyBowl

