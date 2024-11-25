SETAF-AF hosts the 2025 Turkey Bowl

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Damian Vollmer, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion command sergeant major, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), gets ready to throw the ball in a game of flag football during the annual “Turkey Bowl” at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Nov 26, 2024. SETAF-AF held the “Turkey Bowl” tournament to build esprit de corps and to celebrate the start of the holiday weekend. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)
|11.26.2024
|12.03.2024 04:47
|8779416
|241126-A-TL417-1445
|6737x4494
|2.97 MB
|CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT
|2
|0
