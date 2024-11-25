Army Reserve Aviation Command and Air Force Reserve Pararescue Members Attend Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with Host Naveed Jamali [Image 6 of 8]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Aviation Command (ARAC) and Air Force Reserve Pararescue members gathered with the Newsweek: Unconventional team at Newsweek's headquarters at One World Trade Center December 2, 2024, for an exclusive screening. The 14-minute video highlights Search and Rescue (SAR) training at Mount Rainier, Washington. The video features a joint mission between Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, and the 304th Rescue Squadron, showcasing their collaboration in high-altitude, and life-saving operations. Set to air on Unconventional's YouTube Channel, hosted by Naveed Jamali, the video offers an in-depth look at the technical challenges and teamwork involved in extreme SAR operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore)