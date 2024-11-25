Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Aviation Command and Air Force Reserve Pararescue Members Attend Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with Host Naveed Jamali [Image 6 of 8] [Image 6 of 8]

    Army Reserve Aviation Command and Air Force Reserve Pararescue Members Attend Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with Host Naveed Jamali [Image 6 of 8]

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Army Reserve Aviation Command (ARAC) and Air Force Reserve Pararescue members gathered with the Newsweek: Unconventional team at Newsweek's headquarters at One World Trade Center December 2, 2024, for an exclusive screening. The 14-minute video highlights Search and Rescue (SAR) training at Mount Rainier, Washington. The video features a joint mission between Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, and the 304th Rescue Squadron, showcasing their collaboration in high-altitude, and life-saving operations. Set to air on Unconventional's YouTube Channel, hosted by Naveed Jamali, the video offers an in-depth look at the technical challenges and teamwork involved in extreme SAR operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8779143
    VIRIN: 241202-A-LO506-1561
    Resolution: 5947x3965
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
