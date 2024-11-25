Naval Surface Warfare Center Team Tunes Up Combat Systems on USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sails toward Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in California to undergo a Combat Systems Assessment Team event on April 29, 2024. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and was commissioned in 2012. The ship is named after Lt. Michael Murphy, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions as a Navy SEAL during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)