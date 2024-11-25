Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Team Tunes Up Combat Systems on USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sails toward Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in California to undergo a Combat Systems Assessment Team event on April 29, 2024. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and was commissioned in 2012. The ship is named after Lt. Michael Murphy, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions as a Navy SEAL during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    NAVSEA
    USS MICHAEL MURPHY
    DDG 112
    FLEET READINESS
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD

