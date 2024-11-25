USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sails toward Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in California to undergo a Combat Systems Assessment Team event on April 29, 2024. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and was commissioned in 2012. The ship is named after Lt. Michael Murphy, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions as a Navy SEAL during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)
Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 17:26
Photo ID:
|8779109
VIRIN:
|240429-N-SR235-6813
Resolution:
|4500x3000
Size:
|3.42 MB
Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Surface Warfare Center Team Tunes Up Combat Systems on USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
