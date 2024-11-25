U.S. Army Capt. Trudy Bonner, commander of C/4-3 Air Defense Artillery, explains the layout of equipment at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, using a sand table to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, on November 18, 2024. The sand table serves as a tool for illustrating key components of the base’s infrastructure and the collaborative efforts between the U.S. military services supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 10:56
|Photo ID:
|8777610
|VIRIN:
|241118-Z-YU823-1199
|Resolution:
|3752x2110
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa, by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.