    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Capt. Trudy Bonner, commander of C/4-3 Air Defense Artillery, explains the layout of equipment at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, using a sand table to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, on November 18, 2024. The sand table serves as a tool for illustrating key components of the base’s infrastructure and the collaborative efforts between the U.S. military services supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 10:56
    Photo ID: 8777610
    VIRIN: 241118-Z-YU823-1199
    Resolution: 3752x2110
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Djibouti
    Somalia
    Kenya
    3rd Air Force
    AEG
    449th

