Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

U.S. Army Capt. Trudy Bonner, commander of C/4-3 Air Defense Artillery, explains the layout of equipment at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, using a sand table to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, on November 18, 2024. The sand table serves as a tool for illustrating key components of the base’s infrastructure and the collaborative efforts between the U.S. military services supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)