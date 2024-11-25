Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Donovan Nance, 81st Comptroller Squadron customer service technician, receives a certificate from Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 27, 2024. Nance handles military pay, retirement and separation actions, and is the finance military representative for the trainees at the Levitow Training Support Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)