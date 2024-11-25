Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Donovan Nance, 81st Comptroller Squadron customer service technician, receives a certificate from Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 27, 2024. Nance handles military pay, retirement and separation actions, and is the finance military representative for the trainees at the Levitow Training Support Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8775575
    VIRIN: 241127-F-TI822-1004
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

