Jarrett Wolfe (far left) is the site manager for APS-2 site Zutendaal in Belgium. His great-grandmother was full-blooded Cherokee Indian, giving Wolfe an appreciation for cultural diversity and the strength it can bring to a multinational military environment like the Benelux.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8774827
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-PJ134-7994
|Resolution:
|376x282
|Size:
|51.45 KB
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe
