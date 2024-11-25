Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe

    BELGIUM

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Jarrett Wolfe (far left) is the site manager for APS-2 site Zutendaal in Belgium. His great-grandmother was full-blooded Cherokee Indian, giving Wolfe an appreciation for cultural diversity and the strength it can bring to a multinational military environment like the Benelux.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8774827
    VIRIN: 241127-A-PJ134-7994
    Resolution: 376x282
    Size: 51.45 KB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe
    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe
    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Jarrett Wolfe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family
    Native American Heritage
    USAG Benelux
    Zutendaal
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download