241122-N-LY941-1005
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman Corrie Hill during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Hill received the award for her accomplishments during her assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 00:57
|Photo ID:
|8774528
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-LY941-1005
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.