U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay holds award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-LY941-1005



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman Corrie Hill during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 22, 2024. Hill received the award for her accomplishments during her assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)