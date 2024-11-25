Siblings of Medal of Honor Recipient visit USS Nevada Memorial and Reflect on Sacrifice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The three siblings of Chief Boatswain Edwin Joseph Hill, who earned the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration that can be awarded by the U.S. government, for his actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, are featured when they visited the memorial of the USS Nevada (BB-36) on November 25, 2024 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to commemorate Hill. Chief Boatswain Hill earned the Medal of Honor for distinguished conduct in the line of his profession, extraordinary courage, and disregard of his own safety during the attack on the Fleet in Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces. During the height of the strafing and bombing, Chief Boatswain Hill led his men of the line – handling details of the USS Nevada to the quays, cast off lines and swam back to his ship. Later, while on the forecastle, attempting to let go the anchors, he was blown overboard and killed by the explosion of several bombs. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)