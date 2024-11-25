Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Capt. Taylor Price, pilot for the 104th Fighter Squadron, stands on the field at the M&T Bank Stadium during a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 3, 2024. Following the pre-game stadium flyover, Price was one of four Maryland Air National Guard pilots honored at the stadium during the fourth quarter for their service and dedication to their country. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)