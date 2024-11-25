Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game [Image 2 of 7]

    Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Four Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flyover M&T Bank Stadium during the National Anthem at a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 3, 2024. The flyover, as well as a display from the Frog-X Parachute Team were part of the pre-game ceremony for the game, featuring the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Denver Broncos.Those in attendance watched as the jets flew overhead, in anticipation of the upcoming game of the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Denver Broncos. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

