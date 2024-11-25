Maryland National Guard A-10C ThunderboltII Flyover and Frog-X Jump at Baltimore Ravens Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flyover M&T Bank Stadium during the National Anthem at a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 3, 2024. The flyover, as well as a display from the Frog-X Parachute Team were part of the pre-game ceremony for the game, featuring the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Denver Broncos.Those in attendance watched as the jets flew overhead, in anticipation of the upcoming game of the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Denver Broncos. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)