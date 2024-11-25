Loko I'a Pa'aiau Fishpond Inspires Story of Healing and Peace

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thao "Kale'a" Le, author of the book, Ho'oponopono is Harmony, which she completed in collaboration with Bruce Keaulani, commonly known as Uncle Bruce, is featured holding the children's book in her office on the University of Manoa campus; the book, which was published in 2024, was inspired by Loko I'a Pa'aiau, the ancient fishpond next to McGrew Point Navy Housing near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The story is about a boy who helps restore a 400-year old fishpond and, in the process, finds healing and harmony within himself. On Nov. 18, 2023, the Navy along with leaders from Living Life Source Foundation, Al'i Pauahi Hawaiian Civic Club, Na Lima No'eau and affiliated native Hawaiian organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to solidify and continue efforts to preserve, restore, and maintain Loko I'a Pa'aiau. The MOU has no end date which means the partnership will provide lasting benefits to the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)