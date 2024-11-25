Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers, Navy collaborate in experimental dredging for U.P. harbor

    Corps of Engineers, Navy collaborate in experimental dredging for U.P. harbor

    NEWBERRY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District and Engineer Research and Development Center in partnership with the U.S. Navy removed over 25,000 cubic yards of material from Little Lake Harbor in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan during the month of September. The St. Marys River Section, coordinated equipment rentals, stagged and operated equipment to include an in-house floating plant and tug, and trained the Navy on the dredging and construction equipment.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Little Lake Harbor dredged, Corps of Engineers and U.S. Navy effort

