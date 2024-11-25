Corps of Engineers, Navy collaborate in experimental dredging for U.P. harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District and Engineer Research and Development Center in partnership with the U.S. Navy removed over 25,000 cubic yards of material from Little Lake Harbor in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan during the month of September. The St. Marys River Section, coordinated equipment rentals, stagged and operated equipment to include an in-house floating plant and tug, and trained the Navy on the dredging and construction equipment.