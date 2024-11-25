Challenge Accepted: 13 Soldiers and Two Airmen Compete in California’s Best Warrior Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Buck 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Ville Rauhala-Kwong, an infantryman with the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires his M17 pistol at a paper target during an M17 marksmanship event on day one of California’s 2024 Best Warrior Competition at Camp San Luis Obispo, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024. Rauhala-Kwong competed against 14 other soldiers and noncommissioned officers for the title of Best Warrior. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Buck)

    Best Warrior competition
    California National Guard
    Army National Guard
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    Best Warrior Competition 2024
    BWC 2024

