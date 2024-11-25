Challenge Accepted: 13 Soldiers and Two Airmen Compete in California’s Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Ville Rauhala-Kwong, an infantryman with the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires his M17 pistol at a paper target during an M17 marksmanship event on day one of California’s 2024 Best Warrior Competition at Camp San Luis Obispo, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024. Rauhala-Kwong competed against 14 other soldiers and noncommissioned officers for the title of Best Warrior. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Buck)