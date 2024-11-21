Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy of service: Father and daughter strengthen bond through shared careers

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Legacy of service: Father and daughter strengthen bond through shared careers

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing

    Retired Air Force Maj. Arnulfo Villarreal and his daughter, Capt. Krysta Flach Villarreal, pose for a photo outside the launch control capsule of the L-01 missile alert facility near Kimball, Nebraska, Oct. 30, 2024. Both served as missileers at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, sharing a legacy of service to the nuclear deterrence mission. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 18:42
    Photo ID: 8771693
    VIRIN: 241030-F-EK405-1061
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of service: Father and daughter strengthen bond through shared careers, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Legacy of service: Father and daughter strengthen bond through shared careers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missileers
    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download