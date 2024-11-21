Legacy of service: Father and daughter strengthen bond through shared careers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Air Force Maj. Arnulfo Villarreal and his daughter, Capt. Krysta Flach Villarreal, pose for a photo outside the launch control capsule of the L-01 missile alert facility near Kimball, Nebraska, Oct. 30, 2024. Both served as missileers at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, sharing a legacy of service to the nuclear deterrence mission. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)