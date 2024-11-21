The 927th Air Refueling Wing heritage wall on display in the headquarters building on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The wall describes the origin of the unit tracing back to Selfridge Mich. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brad Tipton)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8771285
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-EE215-1001
|Resolution:
|6089x4119
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 927 ARW honors heritage with display, by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
