    927 ARW honors heritage with display

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing

    The 927th Air Refueling Wing heritage wall on display in the headquarters building on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The wall describes the origin of the unit tracing back to Selfridge Mich. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brad Tipton)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:00
    VIRIN: 241125-F-EE215-1001
