USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Youth Center takes the helm: Youth, advisor tapped for BGCA’s National Keystone Conference

Baumholder Youth Program's Keandre Anderson (left) and advisor Mercedes Leidheiser were selected to represent their organization in the 2025 Annual National Keystone Conference Steering Committee, a high honor reserved for the top talent from Legacy and Gold Clubs nationwide. According to Ryan Flynn, Baumholder Youth Programs director, Child and Youth Services (CYS), USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, they both stood out from the pool of top candidates due to their exceptional leadership and dedication to youth programming. (Courtesy photo)