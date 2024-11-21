Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Youth Center takes the helm: Youth, advisor tapped for BGCA’s National Keystone Conference

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Youth Center takes the helm: Youth, advisor tapped for BGCA’s National Keystone Conference

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Baumholder Youth Program's Keandre Anderson (left) and advisor Mercedes Leidheiser were selected to represent their organization in the 2025 Annual National Keystone Conference Steering Committee, a high honor reserved for the top talent from Legacy and Gold Clubs nationwide. According to Ryan Flynn, Baumholder Youth Programs director, Child and Youth Services (CYS), USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, they both stood out from the pool of top candidates due to their exceptional leadership and dedication to youth programming. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 04:08
    Photo ID: 8769950
    VIRIN: 241125-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 479x480
    Size: 90.35 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Youth Center takes the helm: Youth, advisor tapped for BGCA’s National Keystone Conference, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz&rsquo;s Youth Center takes the helm: Youth, advisor tapped for BGCA&rsquo;s National Keystone Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baumholder
    BGCA
    CYS
    Target_news_europe
    NationalKeystoneConference
    BaumholderYouth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download