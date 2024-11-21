Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wikoff: ‘The Stakes Are High’ For Maritime Strategies in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wikoff: ‘The Stakes Are High’ For Maritime Strategies in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

    DHAHRAN, SAUDI ARABIA

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 19, 2024) In a still image taken from video, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, delivers remarks on maritime strategies in the age of artificial intelligence during the third Saudi International Maritime Forum. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 07:17
    Photo ID: 8769388
    VIRIN: 241119-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 4262x2397
    Size: 595.28 KB
    Location: DHAHRAN, SA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wikoff: ‘The Stakes Are High’ For Maritime Strategies in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wikoff: &lsquo;The Stakes Are High&rsquo; For Maritime Strategies in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    COMUSNAVCENT
    C5F
    Wikoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download