19th AW, Arkansas National Guard partner for Joint MedEvac training

Arkansas National Guard Sgt. Brandon Dostert, right, 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment, assists U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Glassburn, left, 19th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, during a hoist operation on the All American Landing Zone at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas. Nov. 19, 2024. Participants were instructed on tactics, techniques and procedures as well as how equipment should function during a medical evacuation scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Stein)