University of Arkansas ROTC Cadets Tour 188th Wing Domestic Response Capabilities

Five Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Arkansas Air Force ROTC Det 030 joined 188th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group members for a site visit of UPAD-Arkansas on Nov. 20, 2024. The 188th Wing’s Unclassified, Processing, Analysis, and Dissemination (UPAD) capability falls under the National Guard Bureau’s Incident Awareness and Assessment (IAA) mission. This capability allows Airmen to rapidly analyze imagery from various platforms, including satellites as well as manned or unmanned aircraft, and distribute tailored reports to meet mission requirements in support of natural or man-made disasters.



The University of Arkansas ROTC cadets received training in cross-functional communication capabilities, Full-Motion Video (FMV) downlink equipment, and multi-domain data relaying solutions leveraged by the UPAD-Arkansas mission members during a disaster response event. They also shared best practices and operational use success discussions regarding Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) technologies, leveraged by both the cadets and Airmen at UPAD-Arkansas, which was a highlight of the visit.



“This was a fantastic opportunity to highlight how our Airmen at the 188th Wing not only support our wartime missions, but also our state missions,” said Capt Thomas Phalen, the UPAD-Arkansas Officer in Charge (OIC). “By sharing these capabilities, we are able to build partnerships within Arkansas and detail the unique mission sets that are inherent to the Air National Guard.”