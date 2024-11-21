B-2 stealth bombers land precision strike against Houthi targets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 131st Maintenance Group marshals a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber on the flight line at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri Feb. 1, 2024, Missouri Air National Guard Airmen work side-by-side with their regular Air Force counterparts to ensure B-2s are ready to fly at a moment’s notice when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier)