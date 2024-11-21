Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 stealth bombers land precision strike against Houthi targets

    KNOB NOSTER, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 131st Maintenance Group marshals a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber on the flight line at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri Feb. 1, 2024, Missouri Air National Guard Airmen work side-by-side with their regular Air Force counterparts to ensure B-2s are ready to fly at a moment’s notice when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier)

    Stealth bombers land precision strike against Houthi militia

    Crew Chief
    Whiteman AFB
    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Bomb Wing
    131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber

