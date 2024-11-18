The Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Color Guard presents the colors as , during the New York Jets Salute to Service game national anthem ceremony, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 17, 2024. The annual New York Jets Salute to Service game honors members of the Armed Services, past and present. Salute to Service is the league's year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8765258
|VIRIN:
|241117-F-YS647-1411
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, US
This work, NY Jets Salute to Service 2024, by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
