    NY Jets Salute to Service 2024

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Color Guard presents the colors as , during the New York Jets Salute to Service game national anthem ceremony, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 17, 2024. The annual New York Jets Salute to Service game honors members of the Armed Services, past and present. Salute to Service is the league's year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    TAGS

    NY Jets
    JB MDL
    West Point Band
    Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium

