Gettysburg's Deployment

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jacob Baldwin, a native of Houston, Texas, poses for a photo on the forward vertical launching system (VLS) of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) after being selected as the ship’s Sailor of the Week, Oct. 6. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)