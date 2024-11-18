Ukraine Defense Contact Group 2024

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. CQ Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 6, 2024. Defense leaders from around the world show their unwavering support for Ukraine since Russia’s assault on democracy and international order in Ukraine during the UDCG meeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 04:56
|Photo ID:
|8764971
|VIRIN:
|240906-F-IB260-1350
|Resolution:
|4665x3537
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
