    Ukraine Defense Contact Group 2024

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. CQ Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 6, 2024. Defense leaders from around the world show their unwavering support for Ukraine since Russia’s assault on democracy and international order in Ukraine during the UDCG meeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 04:56
    Photo ID: 8764971
    VIRIN: 240906-F-IB260-1350
    Resolution: 4665x3537
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    NATO CJCS SECDEF UDCG Ukraine Defense Contact Group

