CENSECFOR Chesapeake

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    A student training at Center for Security Forces Detachment Chesapeake participates in a ship-clearing drill in Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 12, 2024. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

