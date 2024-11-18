CENSECFOR Chesapeake

A student training at Center for Security Forces Detachment Chesapeake participates in a ship-clearing drill in Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 12, 2024. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8764185
|VIRIN:
|240912-N-YW264-1072
|Resolution:
|2547x1699
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
