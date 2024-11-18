CENSECFOR Chesapeake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student training at Center for Security Forces Detachment Chesapeake participates in a ship-clearing drill in Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 12, 2024. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)