I am a Weapon

Senior Airman Jacob Elsea, a 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue weapons loader, helps guide in a GBU-38 Nov. 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Elsa acts as the Number 2 team member out of three on a weapons load crew. His job is to ensure the aircraft is properly prepared to receive weapons and the weapon is secured and safe once loaded. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)