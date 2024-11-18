Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Jacob Elsea, a 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue weapons loader, helps guide in a GBU-38 Nov. 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Elsa acts as the Number 2 team member out of three on a weapons load crew. His job is to ensure the aircraft is properly prepared to receive weapons and the weapon is secured and safe once loaded. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8763869
    VIRIN: 241101-F-OC707-4000
    Resolution: 3000x2423
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am a Weapon, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

