Senior Airman Jacob Elsea, a 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue weapons loader, helps guide in a GBU-38 Nov. 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Elsa acts as the Number 2 team member out of three on a weapons load crew. His job is to ensure the aircraft is properly prepared to receive weapons and the weapon is secured and safe once loaded. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:26
|Photo ID:
|8763869
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-OC707-4000
|Resolution:
|3000x2423
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I am a Weapon, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
