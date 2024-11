Dynamic Front 25 - M270A2 Multiple Rocket Launch System Fires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, occupy an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System after a successful fire during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 18, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)