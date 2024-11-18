241119-N-ED185-1026
FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 19, 2024) Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, front, commander, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, after his arrival to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. Jost toured CFAY for the first time as a means to familiarize himself with the installation and U.S. Navy operations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 22:24
|Photo ID:
|8762858
|VIRIN:
|241119-N-ED185-1026
|Resolution:
|6510x4651
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces Japan Visits CFAY, by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
