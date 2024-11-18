U.S. Forces Japan Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241119-N-ED185-1026

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 19, 2024) Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, front, commander, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, after his arrival to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. Jost toured CFAY for the first time as a means to familiarize himself with the installation and U.S. Navy operations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)