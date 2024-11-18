Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces Japan Visits CFAY

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Forces Japan Visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    241119-N-ED185-1026
    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 19, 2024) Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, front, commander, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, after his arrival to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. Jost toured CFAY for the first time as a means to familiarize himself with the installation and U.S. Navy operations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8762858
    VIRIN: 241119-N-ED185-1026
    Resolution: 6510x4651
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan Visits CFAY, by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    CFAY
    USFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download