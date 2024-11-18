Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth Air Force Base shares mission with South Dakota Legislators

    Ellsworth Air Force Base shares mission with South Dakota Legislators

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, stands alongside members of South Dakota legislature in front of a B-1B lancer at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 15, 2024. Ellsworth Air Force Base hosts tours for community leaders, showcasing Airmen and mission capabilities of the 28th Bomb Wing. The B-1 is a highly versatile, multi-mission weapon system, delivering massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time. (Courtesy Photo)

