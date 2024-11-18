Coast Guard offloads more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crewmembers stand alongside more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine seized from suspected drug-smuggling vessels interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Nov. 19, 2024. Munro’s crew offloaded the contraband seized from eleven interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutters Munro, Vigorous, Hamilton, and the USS St. Louis between September and October. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Samika Lewis.