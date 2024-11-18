Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marc Duncan, 81st Training Support Squadron Keesler Technical Training Enterprise cyber transport technician, receives a certificate from Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2024. Duncan manages network connectivity to the $9 million training enclave, delivering flexible and tailorable access to digital training, simulation and test environments across four squadrons in support of 24 initial skills and supplemental training pathways and five industry level certification courses to deliver 30,000 graduates annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)