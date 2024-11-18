Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marc Duncan, 81st Training Support Squadron Keesler Technical Training Enterprise cyber transport technician, receives a certificate from Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2024. Duncan manages network connectivity to the $9 million training enclave, delivering flexible and tailorable access to digital training, simulation and test environments across four squadrons in support of 24 initial skills and supplemental training pathways and five industry level certification courses to deliver 30,000 graduates annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8762365
    VIRIN: 241106-F-TI822-1003
    Resolution: 6308x4205
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

