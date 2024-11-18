Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSD Space Policy members visit NSDC

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OSD Space Policy members visit NSDC

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    National Space Defense Center

    Members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Space Policy take a group photo during at visit to the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 15, 2024. Members received a mission brief, a tour of the operations floor, and a demonstration of command and control systems. The OSD team left with a better understanding of C2 capabilities and the impact that OSD’s decisions and advocacy have on the NSDC mission set. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 13:07
    Photo ID: 8761888
    VIRIN: 241115-X-IF173-1001
    Resolution: 4380x2920
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSD Space Policy members visit NSDC, by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSD
    NSDC
    National Space Defense Center
    U.S. Space Forces-Space
    Office of the Secretary of Defense Space Policy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download