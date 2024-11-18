OSD Space Policy members visit NSDC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Space Policy take a group photo during at visit to the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 15, 2024. Members received a mission brief, a tour of the operations floor, and a demonstration of command and control systems. The OSD team left with a better understanding of C2 capabilities and the impact that OSD’s decisions and advocacy have on the NSDC mission set. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)