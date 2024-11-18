Keesler Receives “A” Leapfrog Rating

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jay D. Riggins, a radiology clerk with the 81st Medical Group in Biloxi, Mississippi, is responsible for scheduling patients for radiology appointments. Keesler Medical Center has achieved an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which reflects its excellent performance in hospital safety. Leapfrog is the only rating organization that focuses exclusively on hospital safety.