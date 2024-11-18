Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler Receives “A” Leapfrog Rating

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keesler Receives “A” Leapfrog Rating

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    81st Medical Group

    Senior Airman Jay D. Riggins, a radiology clerk with the 81st Medical Group in Biloxi, Mississippi, is responsible for scheduling patients for radiology appointments. Keesler Medical Center has achieved an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which reflects its excellent performance in hospital safety. Leapfrog is the only rating organization that focuses exclusively on hospital safety.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:46
    Photo ID: 8761739
    VIRIN: 241115-F-GR089-1002
    Resolution: 640x428
    Size: 62.8 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Receives “A” Leapfrog Rating, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DHN Central hospitals earn &lsquo;A&rsquo; for patient safety excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Medical Group
    81 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download