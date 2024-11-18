Senior Airman Jay D. Riggins, a radiology clerk with the 81st Medical Group in Biloxi, Mississippi, is responsible for scheduling patients for radiology appointments. Keesler Medical Center has achieved an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which reflects its excellent performance in hospital safety. Leapfrog is the only rating organization that focuses exclusively on hospital safety.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 11:46
|Photo ID:
|8761739
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-GR089-1002
|Resolution:
|640x428
|Size:
|62.8 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Keesler Receives "A" Leapfrog Rating, by Michelle Stewart
