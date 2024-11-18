Keesler Receives “A” Leapfrog Rating

Senior Airman Deja Parker, pharmacy technician, 81stMedical Group, Biloxi, Miss., assists a customer with a prescription refill. Keesler Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, indicating excellent performance. The grading system, which uses up to 27 measures, provides a comprehensive evaluation of the hospital's safety, including rates of preventable errors, injuries, and infections and whether hospitals have systems to prevent them.
