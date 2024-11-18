Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Receives “A” Leapfrog Rating

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    81st Medical Group

    Senior Airman Deja Parker, pharmacy technician, 81stMedical Group, Biloxi, Miss., assists a customer with a prescription refill. Keesler Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, indicating excellent performance. The grading system, which uses up to 27 measures, provides a comprehensive evaluation of the hospital's safety, including rates of preventable errors, injuries, and infections and whether hospitals have systems to prevent them.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:43
    VIRIN: 241115-F-GR089-1001
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Medical Group
    81MDG

