Date Taken: 11.02.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 09:38 Photo ID: 8761452 VIRIN: 241102-A-A4510-1000 Resolution: 946x798 Size: 193 KB Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US Hometown: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.