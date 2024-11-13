Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Program in North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Old Fort, N.C. (November 16, 2024) - FEMA Direct Temporary Housing units set up for occupancy in commercial lot in McDowell County. (Photo by Greg Curtis)

    HurricaneHelene24

