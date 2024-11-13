Old Fort, N.C. (November 16, 2024) - FEMA Direct Temporary Housing units set up for occupancy in commercial lot in McDowell County. (Photo by Greg Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 17:53
|Photo ID:
|8760587
|VIRIN:
|241116-D-AW394-7138
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|11.56 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Program in North Carolina, by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.