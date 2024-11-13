Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspector General Group Photo

    Inspector General Group Photo

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Spartan Inspector General section, pose for a group photo for the historical summary in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Red Bulls
    34th Infantry Division
    Minnesota National Guard

