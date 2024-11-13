21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

A U.S. Army Soldier belonging to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drives a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the vessel to be logged into a system at a checkpoint at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 7, 2024. The 3/1 AD, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States' commitment to Operation Atlantic Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8759010
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-MP101-8790
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.68 MB
|Location:
|SETUBAL, SETúBAL, PT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
