Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

    SETUBAL, SETúBAL, PORTUGAL

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier belonging to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drives a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the vessel to be logged into a system at a checkpoint at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 7, 2024. The 3/1 AD, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States' commitment to Operation Atlantic Resolve. 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8759010
    VIRIN: 241107-A-MP101-8790
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: SETUBAL, SETúBAL, PT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal , by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Set&uacute;bal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    16th Sustainment Brigade
    SDDC
    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    SideBySide
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download