21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

A U.S. Army Soldier belonging to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drives a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the vessel to be logged into a system at a checkpoint at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 7, 2024. The 3/1 AD, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States' commitment to Operation Atlantic Resolve.