    Col. Paul B. Bock visits Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Currin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul B. Bock, commanding officer, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Nov. 18, 2024. Col. Bock visited MCB Camp Blaz to see the installation’s construction progress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Currin)

    USMC
    Camp Kinser
    Distinguished Visitor
    Camp Commander
    MCBCB
    Indo-Pacific

