Col. Paul B. Bock visits Camp Blaz

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul B. Bock, commanding officer, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Nov. 18, 2024. Col. Bock visited MCB Camp Blaz to see the installation’s construction progress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Currin)